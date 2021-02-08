Former JSU Student Performs in Super Bowl Halftime Show

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If you watched the halftime show during Super Bowl 55, you may not know that one of the performers was a former Jackson State Student.

Former Jackson State Tiger, Jordan Jefferson says working for Grammy Award Winner, The Weekend, took a lot of hard work, but it was worth every sacrifice it took to get there.

Jordan received his acceptance letter on Wednesday, January 27th and had to be in Tampa the very next day. So he jumped in his car and drove nearly 11 hours to Tampa.

He says rehearsals were exhausting and draining, on top of having to get Covid-19 tested everyday.

Jordan says working for the weekend was hard work but worth every sacrifice. “He was very driven, focused, and wanted to produce a great show for the world. It was very humbling to be around somebody that’s driven like that. It makes you check yourself like I need to get on my stuff, I need to get better.”

Jefferson says he was able to make great connects and learn some impactful lessons with this experience. He was able to meet the Mayor of Tampa, and lots of former NFL players involved in community development. He says he’s going to try and use some of their ideas to help better Mississippi.