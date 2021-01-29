Former Madison doctor pleads guilty to touching child for lustful purposes

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Madison County District Attorney’s office, a former Madison doctor pled guilty to touching a child for lustful purposes as a lesser included offense to his indicted charge of sexual battery of a minor.

Pediatric gastroenterology specialist Dr. Neelesh Ajit Tipnis was taken into custody at the time to await sentencing. It is not yet known when the sentencing for Tipnis will be.

Madison doctor accused of teen sexual battery surrenders license

Madison police said parents of a 14-year-old girl told authorities their child was speaking with an adult inappropriately. Authorities said Tipnis made “inappropriate contact” with the girl between late December 2019 and early January 2020.

Tipnis received his practice license in August 2013. He was fired from the Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine after his arrest.