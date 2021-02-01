Former mayor of Aberdeen pleads guilty to embezzlement charges

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – State Auditor Shad White announced the former mayor of Aberdeen pled guilty to felony embezzlement charges.

Maurice Howard was indicted in October 2019 on five counts of embezzlement for receiving about $3,500 in taxpayer-funded travel reimbursements for five trips he is alleged to have never taken.

“I am pleased this morning that Mr. Howard, who stole from the people of Aberdeen, has been removed from office and has pleaded guilty to a felony. When a politician takes public money for their own benefit and lies about it, it’s important to remember there are victims. The victims are the taxpayers and people of the city. I’m grateful for the work of the district attorney’s office and my investigators for bringing this case to a conclusion,” said White.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.