Former MDHS employee arrested for food stamp fraud in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation by the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) led to the indictment and arrest of a former employee in Lowndes County.

Former Clerical Support employee Deidra Norris is accused of stealing and activating SNAP EBT cards from individuals who were in a drug rehab facility. According to MDHS, Norris also confessed to buying and selling multiple other EBT cards. Norris was fired from the agency.

“This was a joint effort between our team, local law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office,” Eric Johnson, Director of Investigations for MDHS, said. “We take every fraud tip seriously and we will investigate each one to the fullest extent possible.”

A Lowndes County Grand Jury indicted Norris on four counts of food stamp fraud. The penalty for each count of food stamp fraud is three years in jail and up to $10,000 in fines.

Norris turned herself in to MDHS investigators and local law enforcement Tuesday morning.

