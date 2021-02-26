Former MDOC official faces child sex charges in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man, who worked for the Mississippi Department of Mental Health and the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), has been arrested on multiple charges in Rankin County.

Todd King, 50, has been charged with statutory rape, gratification of lust and child neglect. Rankin County deputies arrested King on Friday, February 26.

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is investigating the case. 12 News reached out to the AG’s Office for more information, and they confirmed King’s arrest.

King previously served as MDOC’s Community Corrections director. According to his LinkIn page, King was the program administrator of the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.