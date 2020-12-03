Former Meridian police officer pleads guilty to federal extortion

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Meridian police officer pled guilty on Wednesday to one count of federal extortion under color of right.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, 27-year-old Royric “Roy” Benamon pulled over a driver at night in Lauderdale County in April 2020. Benamon solicited and received from the driver a cash payment in exchange for not issuing the driver a ticket.

The former officer was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 28, 2019. He was charged with two counts of extortion under color of right, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1951(a).

Benamon is expected to be sentenced on March 3, 2021, in Jackson. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

