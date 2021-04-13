Former Millsaps College president Dr. Collins passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Millsaps College announced former president Dr. Edward M. Collins, Jr., passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. The university released the following statement.

The Millsaps College community is saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Edward M. Collins, Jr. who served as the eighth president of the college from 1970-1978. Dr. Collins was the second alumnus of Millsaps to serve as president of the college, and served as a faculty member and dean of students at Millsaps earlier in his career.

The impact of his leadership has echoed over the years, and the college gratefully acknowledges the legacy of Dr. Collins as a student, faculty member, administrator and president.”

Millsaps College