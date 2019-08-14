Former Mississippi Gubernatorial Candidate Rep. Robert Foster endorses Bill Waller Jr.

HERNANDO, Miss. (localmemphis.com) — After a third place showing in the Mississippi Gubernatorial race, Representative Robert Foster is throwing his support behind former Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr.

Foster held a press conference Tuesday morning with Waller by his side to make his announcement.

Foster said for him, the decision was easy despite pressure from others that told him to not assert himself and risk his political future.

“When it came down to it, it wasn’t about what’s best for me, I wanted to do what’s best for the state of Mississippi,” Foster said. “I know Justice Waller is the best choice, and in my heart, I knew that all along.”

In the general election last, week, Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves received 48% of the votes. Waller Jr. had 34% and Rep. Foster trailed with 18%.

In Mississippi, candidates must receive 50% plus one to win the nomination. Both Reeves and Waller Jr. will face off in a runoff election on August 27.