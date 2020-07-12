Former Mississippi lawmaker defies Governor’s mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Governor Tate Reeves issued a new executive order for 13 counties to follow strict mask and social distancing guideline, but one of his form opponents is against the order.

In a Facebook post, former gubernatorial candidate Robert Foster, who owns and operates Barn at Cedar Hill in DeSoto County said Gov. Reeves is acting like a dictator.

DeSoto County is one of the counties mentioned in the executive order. Foster said he hasn’t and will not make his employees wear masks, and he will not wear them in public. Foster believes the orders are crippling small businesses.

“I’ve made changes, we’re using disposable menus; we’re not putting caddies on the tables that can contain and hold germs from one table to the next. We’re cleaning and sanitizing tables and all of the areas that are high traffic. Putting hand sanitizer in high traffic areas and doorways. But there’s just some things that are unreasonable and unmanageable in the long-term bleeding out money with all these regulations and it has to stop at some point,” said Foster.

Foster advises those who are vunerable to the virus to stay at home.

LATEST STORIES: