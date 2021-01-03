Former Mississippi Rep. Gary Staples passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Mississippi Representative Gary Staples passed away on Saturday, January 2. He was 80 years old.
According to the Laurel Leader-Call, Stapled died after a battle with cancer.
The Jones County politician served District 88 from 1988 to 1992 and from 2004 to 2020.
LATEST STORIES:
- Last days in Georgia runoffs that will decide Senate control
- Inflatable costume named as possible source of COVID-19 outbreak at Calif. hospital
- Fauci: Vaccinations are ramping up in a `glimmer of hope’
- Congress opens new session as virus, Biden’s win dominate
- Minority-owned companies waited months for loans, data shows