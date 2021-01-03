Former Mississippi Rep. Gary Staples passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Mississippi Representative Gary Staples passed away on Saturday, January 2. He was 80 years old.

According to the Laurel Leader-Call, Stapled died after a battle with cancer.

The Jones County politician served District 88 from 1988 to 1992 and from 2004 to 2020.

