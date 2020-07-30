Coronavirus Information

Former Mississippi Sen. Bob Dearing dies at 85

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Natchez Democrat, former Mississippi Sen. Bob Dearing passed away on Thursday, July 30, in Natchez. Dearing was 85.

Born in Natchez in 1935, Dearing was the son of Weenonah Montgomery and Robert V. Dearing. He was married to Shelley Paige Ditzler Dearing and had three children, Bo, Daye and Paige.

Dearing was elected to the Mississippi State Senate in 1980 and served for 36 years. He retired from the senate in 2019.

