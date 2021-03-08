Former Mississippi Veterans Affairs cemetery director arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced agents with his office arrested the former director of the Mississippi Veterans Affairs (MSVA) cemetery in Newton County. Henry Gruno was indicted for embezzlement, and he was presented a $29,818.76 demand letter upon arrest.

According to White, Gruno is accused of using a credit card and a fuel card to embezzle public money from MSVA. He allegedly used an MSVA credit card to purchase things like barbecue supplies, toys, and luggage. He’s also accused of using a fuel card to make purchases far from the cemetery and on days when grounds equipment was not operated. Investigators identified a total of about $14,000 as embezzled from January 2016 to January 2019.

The State Auditor’s office began an investigation when staff at Mississippi Veterans Affairs began to suspect embezzlement and submitted a complaint.

Gruno surrendered to Special Agents at the Newton County Jail. His bond amount will be set by the court. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.