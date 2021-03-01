Former municipal court clerk in Chickasaw County arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Kathy Smith after she was indicted for embezzlement. Smith is a former municipal court clerk for the City of Houston in Chickasaw County. A demand letter showing she owes $131,697.00 was presented to her upon arrest.

Smith is accused of embezzling cash and money orders meant to pay fines levied in Houston Municipal Court. To conceal the embezzlement, White said she manipulated records in computer software used to track court-ordered fines. Smith purportedly manipulated records to show payments made by “public works” although no fines were actually paid by public works from January 2013 to April 2018, the timeframe of the alleged embezzlement.

Smith surrendered to Special Agents at the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office. Her bond amount was set at $25,000 by the court.

If convicted, Smith faces up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.