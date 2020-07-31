Former Natchez High School band director killed, teen injured in shooting

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Natchez Democrat, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on Friday at a house in the 800 block of U.S. 61, north of Natchez.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they identified the subject lying in the driveway with a gun lying nearby as 61-year-old Omar Cavazos of Clayton, Louisiana. Cavazos was deceased.

The other person, a 15-year-old, was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the arm and torso area.

Investigators said they’re trying to piece together what led up to the shooting. They said Cavazos was a friend of the teen’s family.

According to deputies, the teen did not have a gun. They also said Cavazos’ wound appeared to be self-inflicted.

Cavazos was formerly the band director at Natchez High School for several years.

