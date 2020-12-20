Former NFL player, organizations host shopping spree for kids

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Former NFL player Vernon Perry partnered with Save a Kid, Save a Life and the Girls of Color to host a shopping spree for 100 metro-area children.

The event happened at the Walmart in Pearl on Saturday.

“A lot of these kids out here don’t have anything and with this virus, a lot of parents weren’t able to work. So this is my way of giving back. I’m from Jackson, Mississippi, and this is just my way of giving back to the community and giving back to the kids,” stated Perry.

The former NFL player said he’s planning to host something similar for Christmas 2021.

