NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A former New Orleans Police officer has been charged in connection to a 2020 sexual assault that reportedly happened while he was on duty.

The US Department of Justice announced Thursday that 55-year-old Rodney Vicknair was formally charged with one count of sexual assault dating back to September 23, 2020 — almost exactly two years apart. The DOJ reports that Vicknair engaged in sexual conduct without the consent of the female victim. Her age was not disclosed.

The investigation was an effort by both the FBI and the NOPD. Details on a court date were not provided.