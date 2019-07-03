Former nurse at Collins Veterans Home charged with embezzlement

Special Agents with the State Auditor's office arrested a former nurse for embezzlement.

COLLINS, Miss. (WJTV) – Special Agents with the State Auditor’s office arrested a former nurse for embezzlement.

Brittany Ransom previously worked at the State Veterans Home in Collins. She is accused of submitting fraudulent timesheets to receive compensation for time she was not working.

According to agents, Ransom allegedly claimed more than 440 overtime hours by abusing the electronic timekeeping system at the veterans’ home.

If convicted, Ransom faces up to 15 years in prison and $15,000 in fines.