Former Oakley Youth Development Center employee arrested for aggravated assault

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), an investigation led to the arrest of a former employee at Oakley Youth Development Center (OYDC) for aggravated assault.

John Mackey, then a Juvenile Case Worker at OYDC, is accused of using undue force against a student. If convicted, Mackey could face a penalty of up to 20 years in the State Penitentiary.

“I am proud of our investigators for their diligent work in this investigation,” MDHS Inspector General Hadley Eisenberger said. “We will continue to work with the District Attorney’s Office as this moves through the justice system to a final disposition.”

Once the investigation was complete, the information gathered was turned over to the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office. The case was presented to a grand jury, who returned an indictment that resulted in an arrest warrant.

“We appreciate the thorough investigation conducted by the Investigations Division of the Mississippi Department of Human Services that greatly aided in securing an indictment and arrest warrant,” Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said. “We are confident our continued cooperation with MDHS will allow us to bring the case to conclusion.”

According to MDHS, Mackey turned himself in to investigators Wednesday morning.

“This type of behavior by our employees will not be tolerated,” MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson said. “We remain committed to the mission of helping children and families transition from a state of crisis to a state of self-sufficiency. Any individual operating contrary to that mission will not be employed at MDHS.”

