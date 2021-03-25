Former Oktibbeha County road department employee arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Auditor Shad White announced special agents from his office arrested a former Oktibbeha County Road Department employee for embezzlement.

Thomas Smith was arrested after he was indicted on the charge. A $657.20 demand letter was presented to Smith when he was arrested.

According to White, Smith is accused of embezzling fuel by siphoning it out of a county-owned truck. Smith allegedly hid fuel containers on the side of the road so he could stop and siphon fuel from the truck into the containers. Investigators said he would return to the location in a personal vehicle to retrieve the fuel he had siphoned. They stated the scheme lasted from June 2019 to August 2019.

Smith surrendered to special agents at the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s office. His bond was set at $5,000 by the court.