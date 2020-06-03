Former Pearl Mayor Vaughn Galloway passed away

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the City of Pearl, former Mayor Vaughn Galloway passed away. He served as the city’s second mayor from 1980-1989.
The City shared their condolences Wednesday in the following statement:
It is with a heavy heart that we share the news about the passing of one of Pearl’s founding fathers, Vaughn Galloway, the city’s 2nd Mayor from 1980-1989. Mayor Galloway led the way to secure school bond referendums that built a new junior high and new high school. Mayor Jake Windham has lowered flags in the city to half staff in Galloway’s honor. We pray for comfort for his wife Bonnie, his son Byron and the entire Galloway family.City of Pearl