Former Pearl River County Crimestoppers board member arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office arrested a former board member and officer of the Pearl River County Crimestoppers (PRCCS), after she was indicted for embezzlement. An $82,416.37 demand letter was issued to Michelle McBride when she was arrested.

According to White, McBride allegedly used her position as Secretary/Treasurer to embezzle over $52,000 from PRCCS from January 2014 to April 2019. Investigators believe McBride used the PRCCS debit card for personal rodeo expenses and transferred PRCCS funds to fraudulent non-profit accounts she owned. Pearl River County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the investigation.

McBride surrendered to Special Agents at the Pearl River County Sheriff’s office. Her bond was set at $20,000 by the court.

If convicted, McBride faces up to 25 years in prison and $15,000 in fines.

LATEST STORIES: