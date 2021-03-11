Former Provine High teacher convicted of sexual battery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a former Provine High School teacher was convicted of sexual battery against a minor.

Amber Turnage was arrested in 2017. Prosecutors said she had a sexual relationship with a then 17-year-old student.

Attorney Warren L. Martin, Jr. released the following statement.

Despite having taken nearly four years to present this case, my clients are pleased that a Hinds County jury found Amber Turnage guilty of two counts of sexual battery against a minor. My clients are especially grateful for the efforts of Hinds County Assistant District Attorney, Gwen Agho.

Today’s conviction reaffirms the notion that child predators deserve the shock and outrage which accompany their despicable acts and in a civilized society, these acts must always be met with the severest punishment. Going forward, my clients ask for privacy as they continue to heal from these permanent, traumatic experiences.”

Attorney Warren L. Martin, Jr.