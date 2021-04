JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a former Provine High School teacher was sentenced in a sexual battery case against a minor.

Amber Turnage was sentenced to 15 years in prison on two counts of sexual battery. Five years were suspended, and the two counts will be served at the same time.

Turnage was arrested in 2017. Prosecutors said she had a sexual relationship with a then 17-year-old student.