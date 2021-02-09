Former Roxie town clerk arrested for embezzlement

ROXIE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Amanda Lewis for embezzlement. Lewis was previously employed as the town clerk of Roxie in Franklin County. According to White, a $109,425.77 demand letter was issued to her when she was arrested. This amount includes interest, investigative expenses, and credit for money she has already returned to the town.

Lewis is accused of embezzling more than $81,000 from the Town of Roxie while she was employed as town clerk. She allegedly stole cash and money orders collected from town residents as they paid water bills. Without proper oversight, White said Lewis was purportedly able to manipulate the town’s accounting software and conceal her scheme from December 2015 to August 2018. When Lewis resigned as town clerk in late 2018 to take a new job, Roxie officials identified nearly $10,000 missing from the town’s water fund and filed a complaint at the State Auditor’s office. Investigators then identified over $80,000 missing from the fund.

After being approached about missing money by local officials, White said Lewis made payments totaling $9,269.53 to the Town of Roxie. These payments have already been credited to her demand amount and begin the process of repaying the taxpayers of Roxie.

Lewis was arrested and booked into the Franklin County Jail. Her bond will be set by the court.

If convicted, Lewis faces up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.