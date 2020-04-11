Former Students Helps JPS Teacher Who is Left With Nothing After House Fire

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — A little before 2 A.M. on Friday morning Richard and Stephanie Dees home caught fire destroying everything. Stephanie Dees is a second grade teacher at Obama Magnet Elementary School.

Former student of hers, De’Nahri Middleton thought to create a GoFundMe to help raise money for his former and favorite teacher.

His mother Decimbra Middleton says that De’Nahri is a 10 year kidney disease survivor and Mrs. Dees have always shown support at his american kidney competitions. Middleton also say Dees is always there to help others and she didn’t hesitate to try and help her.

De’Nahri says Dees would let him and his classmates stay after school so she could help them with subject they struggled to pick up.

Their target is to raise as much as they can for Mrs. Dees as well as collect essentials that may be hard to find due to Covid-19.

If you would like to donate to the Dees family you can do so by clicking the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-my-2nd-grade-teacher?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR2VEB1Am10vMUH-ApZEHoW1pWT_HaZdj9DUhWNDy_gEfHdvwCu_SbFBErs