Former Town Clerk of Roxie convicted on embezzlement charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The former Town Clerk of Roxie was convicted of embezzlement in the Franklin County Circuit Court.

Amanda Lewis was arrested by special agents from State Auditor Shad White’s Office in February 2021 after being indicted. White said she embezzled more than $80,000 from the town by manipulating accounting software and skimming cash meant to pay local water bills. A $109,425.77 demand letter was issued to her upon arrest.

Lewis was sentenced to spend 20 years in the supervision of the Department of Corrections under house arrest and probation. According to White, his office has already recovered $50,000 of Lewis’s demand by filing a claim against her surety bond. The judge ordered her to repay what is still owed to Roxie taxpayers along with other court costs and fees.

“This is another example of great work by our investigators leading to a conviction,” said White. “They’ve piled up wins this year on behalf of taxpayers.”