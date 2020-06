VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced on social media that his younger brother, Darrell Flaggs, passed away.

Darrell served as the assistant fire chief of the Vicksburg Fire Department. He was with the department for more than 33 years and retired last year.

According to the Vicksburg Post, Darrell passed away after he was diagnosed with cancer.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Flaggs said, “Firefighter for life. Love you my baby brother. R.I.P.”