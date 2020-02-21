Former water association officer manager arrested for embezzlement in Jasper County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Auditor Shad White announced on Friday that special agents from his office arrested the former office manager of the Tri-County Water Association in Jasper County. Joann Williams was indicted by a grand jury on embezzlement and fraud charges.

She is accused of stealing $32,475.06 from the water association. Williams allegedly added cell phone plans for her family members to the water association account and used a Tri-County credit card to fuel her personal vehicle, even after she was forced to resign. Investigators also determined she manipulated the payment software used by the water association to embezzle cash payments.

White said Williams was able to conceal her embezzlement and fraud from September 2011 to February 2019 because there was little oversight over her daily job duties.

She surrendered to special agents at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

“This case is yet another example of our work with our other partners in law enforcement around the state to put a stop to an embezzlement scheme,” said White. “For others around the state, whether you’re in law enforcement or not, if you see signs of fraud or embezzlement, call on the Auditor’s office to help root this out.”

If convicted, Williams faces up to 33 years in prison and $31,000 in fines.