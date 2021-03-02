Former WJTV 12 News Sports Director Rick Whitlow passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former WJTV 12 News Sports Director Rick Whitlow passed away on Tuesday, March 2.
His son, Eric, released the following statement on Facebook:
Candace Whitlow and I, the whole Whitlow family, regret to inform you that our father, your brother, uncle and friend Rick Whitlow, passed away this morning at the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Chicago. We were by his side, and he was not alone.Eric Whitlow, son of Rick Whitlow
Whitlow also ran for mayor of Jackson in 2005 and 2009.