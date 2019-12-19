Former WorldCom CEO from Mississippi released from federal prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The former CEO of the only fortune 500 company to be founded in Mississippi Bernie Ebbers will be released from prison for medical purposes.

Bernie Ebbers who helped build the telecommunications company Worldcom will get to spend his final years with his family.

Bernie Ebbers who’s now 78 was sentenced to 25 years by federal courts in Manhattan back in 2005 for having roles in one of the nations biggest corporate accounting scandals in history. After serving 13 he’ll soon be a free man.

Prosecutors went as far as stating Ebbers ruined peoples lives when he was found guilty on nine counts of conspiracy, securities fraud and making false regulatory filings after he was accused of orchestrating an $11 billion accounting fraud.

“Greed is a powerful thing and people can do things that overstate their position,” Senator John Horn of District 26 told us. “Because they like the attention they get and money that comes with it.”

Once headquartered in Clinton at the South Pointe Business Park WorldCom saw stock prices at $64 per-share. But after Ebbers and other executives were caught misinterpreting sales and revenue to trick investors seeing the company more profitable, WorldCom had to file for bankruptcy in 2002.

“Misleading regulators as well as investors on the health of the company and over inflated the companies numbers and profits and he was caught,” Sen. Horn said.

Despite being halfway through his sentence Ebbers family and attorney argued now at age 78 being imprisoned has put major toll on his health causing him to drop almost 100 pounds in weight, lose his vision and get urinary sepsis.

“I think he served his time justly and this was a release on mercy,” Sen. Horn stated.

“I wrote a letter to the judge on his behalf to ask that she consider releasing him,” former Mayor of Clinton Rosemary Aultman told us. “I felt that he was not a threat to society, that he was ill, health was failing and that he’d be able to spend his remaining days with his family.”

Prosecutors argued Ebbers sentence being cut short wouldn’t send a fair message to other financial fraud cases, but people who lived and worked close to the former Brookhaven billionaire recalled his kindness to the community. Giving them sympathy for him.

“We had a park that the community had built and a portion of it burned and he gave $50,000 for the rebuilding of the park,” Aultman said. “So his footprints and fingerprints were all over the community.”

Ebbers was being held at a Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, TX. Where his attorney predicted he’d die in less than 18 months. Once released he’s expected to return to Mississippi to spend his final days with his family.