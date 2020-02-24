Forrest Co. man sentenced to life plus 20 years for felony child abuse, aggravated domestic violence

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 29-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years for felony child abuse and aggravated domestic violence.

Forrest and Perry Counties District Attorney Lin Carter stated, “Luis Migel Garcia-Lebron is a violent criminal that physically tortured both a five year-old boy and the young boy’s mother. Today’s sentence of Life plus 20 years by the Court takes into account the heinous acts committed by Garcia-Lebron. I would like to recognize the Hattiesburg Police Department for their investigation on this case and also Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center for providing outstanding victim services. My office will continue to prioritize the prosecution of violent criminals and seek justice on behalf of victims.”

On January 15, 2019, Hattiesburg Police responded to a call regarding a woman and child with injuries. Officers discovered 24-year-old Alesha Lugo and her five-year-old son.

Through an investigation, it was determined the child had been physically tortured by his mother’s boyfriend, Garcia-Lebron. Investigators said Garcia-Lebron physically beat the child and lacerated the child’s upper lip with pliers. Lugo also sustained injuries.