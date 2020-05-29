Breaking News
Forrest County deputy donates bike to 11-year-old boy

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – After an 11-year-old boy’s bicycle was stolen, Forest County Deputy Troy Russell took matters into his own hands.

Last week, authorities received a call that a bike was stolen along Ruger Road. After Russell responded to the report, he reached out to his fellow deacons at First Presbyterian Church about the incident.

The church members raised $250 for the deputy to purchase a new bike for the boy. When visiting Moore’s Bicycle shop, the owner, James Moore, donated the bicycle to the cause.

