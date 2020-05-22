Forrest County Emergency Management to provide free masks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – People living in Forrest County can pick up free KN95 masks just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi State Department of Health delivered 40,000 masks to Forrest County EOC on Thursday.

Glen Moore, Forrest County Emergency Mangement Director, said they have already started passing out protective gear.

“We’re trying to get those masks pushed out before Memorial Day. There’s going to be a lot of people that’s together. Social distancing might be tough, so we’re going to have these masks available. A lot of churches are going to begin services back up on Sunday, so we’re trying to get them out prior to that,” he explained.

Moore said masks will only be given out to Forrest County neighbors. However, every county in the state will receive similar shipment.

“Now the masks that they’re giving out are the KN95’s, and it’s actually the masks that I’m wearing right now. And what makes these masks so good is that they’re re-usable and that they’re actually a little more protective than the traditional surgical masks or any bandannas or face coverings that you’ve seen out and about,” explained Moore.

Masks can be picked up Monday through Friday at any fire station in Hattiesburg.