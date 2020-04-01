Forrest County man concerned about location of cough and fever clinic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Monroe Cochran is at odds with the Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital. Cochran said he’s concerned about the proximity of his wife’s dialysis center to a cough and fever clinic and a curbside testing center for COVID-19.

“I drove up here the first day and found out that they’re testing right here at the same entrance that I’m taking my wife in, and other people are being delivered by different ambulances,” said Cochran.

The Hattiesburg Clinic said in a statement that their team of professionals vetted the location and that, “A shared parking lot is not a violation of the guidelines. Patients are entering the Cough & Fever Clinic through a doorway that is extends beyond the six feet social distancing guidelines.”

However, Cochran said he’s still concerned for his wife’s safety.

“I was concerned about the location of where they’re putting people that are coming, definitely because they think they have symptoms of COVID-19, or they wouldn’t be here,” said Cochran. “And at the time, we’ve had people actually walk in the dialysis unit looking for that clinic.”

At the clinic, there are signs on the door telling people that the dialysis unit is not the cough and fever clinic.

Cochran said his biggest concern right now is the location of the clinics and testing site, which the clinic said they follow CDC and state guidelines for.

“[I want them to] relocate what they’re doing here,” explained Cochran. “If they’re going to test at this unit, we have a back door that’s within 25 or 30 feet of our back door. People are coming out of that clinic that have been working with people that have been testing people all day, they could be exposed, could have it. If they would relocate it so that they enter and leave on the other end of the building where they started out, then I don’t think we’d have an issue.”

As of right now the Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital have not indicated any logistical changes will be made to this site.

The clinic said the curbside testing was designed as one of the safer ways to test patients – as they remain in their cars the whole time.

You can read Forrest General Hospital and the Hattiesburg Clinic’s statement below:

“Hattiesburg Clinic’s first priority is the health and safety of all of our patients and community.

The clinic follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mississippi Department of Health’s COVID-19 guidelines in order to ensure we are maintaining a safe environment. Our COVID-19 response team, that includes a team of Hattiesburg Clinic physicians and administrators, along with our board-certified nephrologists who care for our patients receiving dialysis, have vetted the location and processes of the Cough & Fever Clinic and COVID Curbside Testing.

Our medical teams are working around the clock to provide care for our current patient population and for patients who are now concerned they now have this new novel virus, which is affecting not only our community, but our nation and world.

A shared parking lot is not a violation of the guidelines. Patients are entering the Cough & Fever Clinic through a doorway that is extends beyond the six feet social distancing guidelines.

Additionally, the Curbside COVID Testing was designed as one of the safer ways to test patients and keep the community safe as patients are remaining in their cars during the testing period.”