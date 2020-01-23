Forrest County man found guilty of felony child abuse and aggravated domestic violence

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was found guilty by a jury on the crimes of felony child abuse and aggravated domestic violence on Thursday.
Luis Migel Garcia-Lebron was indicted by a Forrest County Grand Jury in September of 2019. His trial started on January 21, 2020.
He was found guilty on the charges after two days of trial. Garcia-Lebron is currently in custody of the Forrest County Sheriff as he awaits sentencing.
On January 15t h, 2019, the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call regarding a woman and child with injuries. Officers came in contact with Alesha Lugo (age 24) and her five year-old son and obtained emergency medical services for the victims. Through an investigation, it was determined the child had been physically tortured by his mother’s boyfriend, Luis Migel Garcia-Lebron (age 29). Garcia-Lebron physically beat the child and lacerated the child’s upper lip with pliers. The mother, Lugo, also sustained injuries after being attacked with multiple objects and strangled. The minor child received medical care at Forrest General Hospital and then was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital for further treatment.District Attorney Twelth Circuit Court District