Forrest County man found guilty of felony child abuse and aggravated domestic violence

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was found guilty by a jury on the crimes of felony child abuse and aggravated domestic violence on Thursday.

Luis Migel Garcia-Lebron was indicted by a Forrest County Grand Jury in September of 2019. His trial started on January 21, 2020.

He was found guilty on the charges after two days of trial. Garcia-Lebron is currently in custody of the Forrest County Sheriff as he awaits sentencing.