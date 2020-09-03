Forrest County woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 40 years for sexual battery

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, Forrest and Perry Counties District Attorney Lin Carter announced Tiffany Meghan McClellan entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 40 years for committing the crime of sexual battery.

Circuit Court Judge Robert Helfrich accepted the State’s plea recommendation on September 3, 2020.

Tiffany Meghan McClellan was sentenced to 40 years for committing the crime of sexual battery of a child. McClellan will serve 20 years of that sentence day-for-day in prison and the remaining 20 years will be suspended on post-release supervision. She will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to prosecutors, Lt. Sammy Ray of the Petal Police Department investigated the case and seized evidence of the infant being sexually abused on video recordings.

