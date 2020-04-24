Forrest General names first DAISY Award Winner

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Ashley Harris, an LPN at Forrest General Hospital, was chosen as the hospital’s first recipient of the DAISY Award. The award will be presented monthly to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.

“It’s always been my passion to help people,” she said, “always to give back.” Harris said her aunt is a nurse, “but you don’t always have to be a professional to be a caregiver. My mom has always been a caretaker. She took care of my grandmother, my aunt, so, it’s not always about the professionalism or the title that makes someone a caregiver.”

Harris said she looked up information about the award when she was presented her pin, so she was aware of the importance of the award. She never thought that one day she might be a DAISY winner.

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in California by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award in his memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.