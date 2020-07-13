Forrest General offers childbirth, breastfeeding classes online

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General is now offering preparation and breastfeeding online courses for expectant mothers and their support systems. Forrest General hopes this alternative to in-person classes will allow more families to participate and allow parents to learn at their own pace.

“We wanted to have online classes in order to keep up with this new generation of technology,” said Tangela Jackson, director of Women and Children’s Services. “While COVID-19 did halt in-person classes, this move toward online classes started before the pandemic due to the need for community education in a more convenient manner.”

According to Forrest General, the free classes are broken down into a variety of topics that will allow moms-to-be to choose areas of particular interest, or they can watch all of the videos from the comfort of their own home at any time. By viewing these classes at home, families can be involved in the exciting process of welcoming a new member into their family. Soon-to-be grandparents may want to refresh themselves as childbirth options and guidelines are constantly evolving. New breastfeeding moms can go back and watch breastfeeding topics for ongoing guidance as questions arise. Even though the classes are taught online, they still have a personal touch because Forrest General nurses and staff teach each class. They are also interactive because moms can submit questions to be answered by Family Birthplace experts. However, these online classes will not completely “replace” in-person classes. According to Jackson, there will be one in-person class offered per quarter. In-person classes will resume at a later date and follow recommendations from the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health, along with Forrest Health guidelines.

Jackson said, “We would encourage mothers-to-be to view the breastfeeding videos before deciding on your feeding preference. This video will be helpful in making it easier for new moms to breastfeed.”

“It was important for us to find a way to offer our community and moms the education, resources and help they need, and we hope these online classes will do just that,” Millie Swan, vice president, said.

For more information, call 601-288-4445 or click here.

