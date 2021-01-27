Forrest General working to meet high demand for COVID-19 vaccine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders at Forrest General Hospital said they’re working to keep up with the high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, they said the supply is not keeping pace..

Steven Farrell, the Chief Medical Officer at the hospital, gave an update on vaccine distribution.

“What we’re doing are the second doses of vaccines that were given out earlier in the month, and we have a few of the firsts doses which are still being given out, but we don’t have any new first doses available to the public at this time,” he stated.

At this time, Forrest General has been giving 2,000 vaccines a week and is receiving 500 doses a week.

“We should have more vaccine available be able to offer the vaccine to anyone who wants in the next two to three months is what I’m hoping.”

Dr. Farrell said the storage capacity of the vaccine is not a problem.

“We still have the capacity to give out 2,000 vaccines a week, the biggest obstacle is still going to be getting the vaccine from the government to be able to hand it out and our biggest concern that they will keep this supply going.”

Mississippi is currently in the early phase of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Health care workers, people in nursing homes, and those over 65 or those with medical conditions are eligible to get the vaccine.