STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) students will have more opportunities to gain prestigious scholarships as the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation expands the university’s awards to allow for seven additional scholars over the next seven years.

MSU students became eligible in 2017 for ASF’s prestigious merit-based scholarships. Each award is up to $15,000 and selected students become official Astronaut Scholars, with access to ASF’s Innovative Leadership Mentor Program—a network of astronauts and Astronaut Scholar alumni, along with academic, research and corporate leaders. They also may attend ASF’s Innovators Week and Gala, featuring the Neil Armstrong Award of Excellence, among other benefits.

MSU’s additional scholarship allotment is part of ASF’s new Founders for the Future program, which honors the original seven Mercury Astronauts. Last year, ASF was among 19 space-based charities selected by Blue Origin’s Club for the Future to receive a $1 million grant to inspire future generations to pursue STEM careers.

