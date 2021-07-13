Four arrested in Port Gibson homicide investigation

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened at a Port Gibson gas station. Police said the shooting happened Sunday, July 11, just before 9:30 p.m. at the Citco gas station on Highway 18.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man in the parking lot. The victim has not been identified at this time. Police later arrested four suspects:

Kelvin Hill, 29, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and felony possession of a firearm.

Rashaad Johnson, 19, has been charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and felony malicious mischief.

Zechariah Burrell, 24, has been charged with attempted murder.

Cortland Holmes, 32, has been charged with attempted murder and felony possession of a firearm.

Police said Hill, Johnson and Burrell were each given a $500,000 bond.