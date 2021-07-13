Four arrested in Port Gibson homicide investigation

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened at a Port Gibson gas station. Police said the shooting happened Sunday, July 11, just before 9:30 p.m. at the Citco gas station on Highway 18.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man in the parking lot. The victim has not been identified at this time. Police later arrested four suspects:

  • Kelvin Hill, 29, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and felony possession of a firearm.
  • Rashaad Johnson, 19, has been charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and felony malicious mischief.
  • Zechariah Burrell, 24, has been charged with attempted murder.
  • Cortland Holmes, 32, has been charged with attempted murder and felony possession of a firearm.

Police said Hill, Johnson and Burrell were each given a $500,000 bond.

