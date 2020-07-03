Four-car accident on I-20 near Gallatin Street exit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle accident on I-20 West at the Gallatin Street exit in Jackson on Friday.

According to police, AMR arrived at the scene to check the condition of the drivers. There were no injuries.

One dad, whose daughter was involved in the crash, said all he could do was thank God.

“God is good. My daughters fine. The car is not fine. But who cares about a car? I don’t. To God be the glory. Pray, plan, execute. To God be the glory. My daughter is fine. Thank you Jesus,” said John Pace.

The lanes have been cleared.







BREAKING: 4 car accident on 1-20 W at Gallatin St EX 45A. No injuries. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/WG29AjYnyl — Gary Burton JR WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) July 3, 2020

