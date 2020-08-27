Four men charged with federal wildlife crimes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four Mississippi men have been charged with killing wildlife, according to Attorney Mike Hurst.

Kenneth R. Britt, Jr., 51, of Wesson, Tony Grant Smith, 26, of Wesson, Barney Leon Bairfield III, 28, of Brookhaven, and Dustin Corey Treadway, 27, of Brookhaven, are facing charges for illegally killing wild turkeys while unlicensed and transporting them across state lines to Mississippi.

The indictment also charges Kenneth R. Britt, Jr. with the federal felony of lying to a federal law enforcement officer, and Tony Grant Smith with killing red-shouldered hawks in violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

If found guilty of all charges, Britt faces a total of 7 years in prison and a $450,000 fine; Smith faces a total of 2 years and 6 months in prison and a $215,000 fine; Bairfield faces a total of 3 years in prison and a $300,000 fine; and Treadway faces 1 year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

LATEST STORIES: