Four Mississippi schools receive National Blue Ribbon School Honors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Education recognized four Mississippi schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The following Mississippi schools were recognized:

City School Name District

Olive Branch Center Hill High School DeSoto County School District

D’Iberville D’Iberville Elementary School Harrison County School District

Madison Madison Station Elementary School Madison County School District

Biloxi Popps Ferry Elementary School Biloxi Public School District

“This prestigious honor is the result of hard work by teachers, administrators, students and parents. I congratulate them on their awards and for providing an outstanding education to all students,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

Both Center Hill High School and Madison Station Elementary were recognized as “exemplary high performing schools,” and D’Iberville and Popps Ferry Elementary schools were recognized as “exemplary achievement gap closing schools.”

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Thursday, November 12 and Friday, November 13.

