Four Mississippi schools receive National Blue Ribbon School Honors

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Education recognized four Mississippi schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The following Mississippi schools were recognized:

City                       School Name                                            District

Olive Branch           Center Hill High School                                 DeSoto County School District

D’Iberville               D’Iberville Elementary School                     Harrison County School District

Madison                   Madison Station Elementary School          Madison County School District

Biloxi                         Popps Ferry Elementary School                  Biloxi Public School District

“This prestigious honor is the result of hard work by teachers, administrators, students and parents. I congratulate them on their awards and for providing an outstanding education to all students,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

Both Center Hill High School and Madison Station Elementary were recognized as “exemplary high performing schools,” and D’Iberville and Popps Ferry Elementary schools were recognized as “exemplary achievement gap closing schools.”

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Thursday, November 12 and Friday, November 13.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories