FILE – This 2006 file photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito in the process of acquiring a blood meal from a human host. The The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, announced new guidance for doctors whose pregnant patients may […]

Jackson, Miss (WJTV) – Monday morning the Mississippi State Department of Health reported two new cases of West Nile. Just hours later, the department sent out another notice confirming four more cases.

One case was reported in both Hinds and Rankin Counties, and two more were confirmed in Forrest County.