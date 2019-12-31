Four new scratch-off games available Jan. 7 in Mississippi lottery

In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo, Kadaisha Haymer works the cash register as an electronic sign flashes reminders that as of Monday, Nov. 25, customers can purchase scratch-off lottery tickets at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss. The store is one of many locations statewide that will be offering scratch-off games. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, MISS. – The chance to win big just became more competitive! The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced today four new scratch-off games will be available at all retailer locations Tuesday, January 7. MLC’s first $10 game will be included in the new round.

The new games include:

$1—Love Y’all: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75. Win up to $2,500! (8 $2,500 prizes)

$2—Easy Money: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.35. Win up to $15,000! (4 $15,000 prizes)

$5—Break the Bank: Approximate overall odds are: 1:3.97. Win up to $100,000! (4 $100,000)

$10—Mega Ca$h: Approximate overall odds are: 1:3.61. Win up to $200,000! (4 $200,000)