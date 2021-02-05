Four people shot, one dead Friday night from two shootings in Jackson only hours apart

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A deadly Friday night in Jackson as four people are shot within a three-mile radius right off the same street. The incident involves two children.

For awhile, Northside Dr. had to be blocked off completely past the Hanging Moss Rd. intersection after shots rang out at about 5:30 p.m. But the mayhem didn’t stop there.

Blue lights from eight police cruisers lit up the road after reports of a man getting shot walking down the road. His condition is unknown.

But then an eight and two-year-old riding in a vehicle traveling west on Northside got caught up in the mess. After the driver was shot at through the windshield he exited the car and police say he ran away on foot. The eight-year-old little girl in the car was shot twice and was transported to the hospital taken into surgery when we last checked. The two-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“This is not uncommon, Jackson has been really crazy for the past couple of years,” witness John Matthews told us. “Since 2019 Jackson has really been tripping. All these wannabe gangbangers you all need to chill out and go find something safe to do.”

Jackson Police believe this was a planned targeted shooting. But the mayhem continued three miles down the road at the Lincoln Garden apartments off Sunset Dr. Trishawn Ferguson, in his 20’s was shot to death while sitting in his car.

“He was an amputee but still getting around doing what men are supposed to do and today his life was taken too soon,” Charles Ferguson, the victim’s Uncle said. “From him and I can’t stand to think how his kids are thinking.”

Trishawn leaves behind four kids, the family is now trying to pull together to get through their loss and find out why this could happen.

“I think our police need to man up and be more precise on what they’re doing here in Jackson, MS because this is Ludacris,” Ferguson continued. “I’ve lost my nephew and not knowing for what reason. I just hope things can change.”

There’s no word on if the two shootings are related. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers. Remember your tips can remain anonymous. All these shootings come as City Council and JPD have gone back and forth with what plans and approaches need to change to combat crime more effectively in Jackson.