Four suspects arrested in the killing of a Jackson woman in her bedroom New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Myers family who lost their loved one by a stray bullet shooting into her home on New Years Eve is feeling a little relief after four arrests have been made in connection to her death.

Not letting this issue go away quietly the family spoke to 12 News Alex Love about gun violence and the investigation as a whole.

Seeing justice begin to unfold has given the family of J’Teira Myers some comfort and relief, but the never ending question of why guns were involved in a New Years Eve party pushes them to demand stronger gun regulations.

Almost a whole week since the Myers found out the last day of 2019 would be the last day they’d see J’Teira, her smile and cheerfulness is not forgotten.

“She was J’Teira,” her mother Paulette Myers cried. “She was always herself. She just never cared what nobody else said. Even though she had a disability she lived through it and she was happy.”

After being hit by a stray bullet piercing the walls of her bedroom Jackson Police have made four arrests in connection to J’Teira’s death. For her family it’s a spark of good news in dark times.

“I had comfort once I heard they found at least four,” Paulette continued. “And it was just confidence knowing they worked that fast. I couldn’t believe even they had the hearing today this quick.”

As of now the shooting is seen as unintentional, but Emonyae Sanders, Jaterrious Yates, and Antwon Johnson are all charged with murder and shooting into a dwelling. The fourth suspect, Stacy Sanders, is charged with accessory after the fact.

“They figured out it came from directly behind my house at my neighbors house,” Paulette said. “That’s not the only time I’ve heard gun shots at that house or in that area lots of gun shots. Basically it just got out of hand, they wasn’t expecting the bullets to do what they did.”

The Myers family told us two assault rifles were involved in firing the bullets. While it’s unclear who the weapons belonged to, they demand more action against gun violence and sales to irresponsible people.

“We have to go through all this strict paperwork and money and stuff to get a car and house,” Paulette argued. “Why can’t it be like that when a gun is killing people more than houses and cars. These assault rifles and stuff it’s what the military needs. People that’s not in the military don’t need those. They shouldn’t be even letting them buy guns like that.”

Police are still searching for a possible fifth suspect in this case. The funeral for J’Teira Myers is scheduled for this Saturday at the Westhaven Funeral Home Memorial Chapel in Jackson.