Four wanted for robbing owner of Hazlehurst restaurant

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are working to find the four suspects who robbed the owner of Stark’s Family Restaurant in Hazlehurst.

According to investigators, the robbery happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 10. The four suspects approached the owner while he was walking to his truck in the parking lot. The suspects were armed with handguns and rifles.

Investigators said they took the owner’s wallet, cell phone and a firearm from his vehicle. The suspects were last seen leaving from a hotel parking lot next door in an older model black Nissan Altima or Maxima with tinted windows.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.

Video Courtesy: Crime Stoppers