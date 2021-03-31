Fourth Annual Transgender Day of Visibility beautification project hosted by ACLU and HRC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ACLU of Mississippi’s Transgender Education and Advocacy program and Human Rights Campaign hosted its fourth annual Transgender Day of Visibility event in a socially distance space in Fondren Park.

Event organizers say this event is celebrated to bring awareness to transgender people and recognize the role visibility plays in the lives of people sometimes overlooked.

“Trans people are people were just like anybody else, said Jensen Matar, we come from all walks of life and we want people to get to know us, we want people to see us as contributing members of society”.

This year’s event also featured a special dedication to Dominique Jackson, the transgender woman who was killed a few months ago in Jackson.

“Visibility like this being out in the community and making our mark, beautifying a space such as Fondren Park is a good first step in making positive change possible”

International Transgender day of visibility is on March 31.